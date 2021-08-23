‘Trust Gowser’, the Dens crowd and Adam Legzdins: 4 talking points from Dundee’s entertaining draw with Hibs

Dundee maintained their unbeaten home record this season with a rousing late goal to take a point against Hibs.

The Dark Blues may still be waiting for their first league win of the season but they showed yet again on Sunday they have real fight in their ranks.

Last season Hibs finished third and boasted the best away record in the division behind Rangers.

But they couldn’t see off this Dundee side – so what is it about James McPake’s men?

‘Trust Gowser’

Paul McGowan is the embodiment of that fight Dundee possess. Heading into his eighth season at Dens, the passion still burns bright inside the midfielder.

That was clear when he jumped into the fans to celebrate his late equaliser.

It's a dramatic late equaliser from Paul McGowan who converts from close range for @DundeeFC! 📺 Dundee 2-2 Hibernian live on Sky Sports Football NOW! pic.twitter.com/luwVUJxLHv — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 22, 2021

“It’s great having them back and trust it to be Gowser who scores when the South Enclosure is open for the first time,” said McPake post-match.

The trust his manager spoke of has emerged over each of those previous seven seasons after McPake and McGowan both arrived in the summer of 2014.

But also the relationship the midfielder has built with the Dundee support.

If you need a man for a key moment, then call on Gowser.

Resilience

Since he started building his squad, McPake has continually spoken about the need for character in the dressing-room.

It wasn’t always evident through last season but the resilience they have demonstrated this term shows his work in the transfer market has borne fruition on that front.

In two league home games now they have come from behind to earn a result, this time in a match against last season’s third-placed team. A point that looked beyond them in the second half.

They may not have won a Premiership match yet but the League Cup victory over Motherwell showed they can beat teams in this division.

That’s the task now – turn these draws into wins.

Adam Legzdins

McGowan scored the goal that earned the point but a second-half save to deny Jamie Murphy from goalie Legzdins made that possible.

Hibs were three-on-one and looked certain to score, making it 3-1 and likely beyond any Dundee comeback.

Murphy had the whole goal to aim for but Legzdins covered his line brilliantly to push the ball behind.

Those are the moments that matter in crunch games like these – having a dependable goalkeeper can be the difference between points and no points.

Crowd

Fans filled all four sections of Dens Park for the first time since March 10 – 531 days in total.

Season-ticket holders were back in their usual seats, it was like going back in time and forgetting the seemingly endless pandemic.

What many of those fans hadn’t seen yet was the good team Dundee had turned into during the lockdown period.

And they roared in appreciation during a relentless first half from their side before going home happy thanks to the late equaliser.

The players have missed that backing, too – just ask Mr McGowan.