Trump’s Turnberry turn-away: Sturgeon tells The Donald to stay home (but not in the White House)

Donald Trump will not be welcome to play golf at one of his controversial Scottish courses when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated at the White House.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pointed out coming to Scotland for 18 holes is not a valid reason for entering the country.

Visitors to Scotland must give reason for crossing the border as part of efforts to stem the new wave of the coronavirus disease.

The White House has repeatedly refused to say what the outgoing president will do when Mr Biden is sworn in as president on January 20, prompting speculation about whether Mr Trump will attend the ceremony.

Prestwick Airport has been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft previously used by Mr Trump on January 19, according to The Sunday Post.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I have no idea what Donald Trump’s travel plans are, you’ll be glad to know.

“I hope and expect that – as everybody expects, not everybody necessarily will hope – the travel plan immediately that he has is to exit the White House.

“But beyond that I don’t know.

“We are not allowing people to come in to Scotland without an essential purpose right now and that would apply to him, just as it applies to anybody else.

“Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.”

Mr Trump’s company operates two golf courses in Scotland, Turnberry in Ayr and Trump International in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire.

First day of new lockdown

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon warned people to follow the new rules to stop the spread of the virus, a new strain of which is being blamed for an rise in cases.

“Staying at home whenever possible is the best way of protecting ourselves, protecting each other, protecting the NHS and ultimately saving lives,” she said.

“Fundamentally, I’m asking everybody to really try hard to stay at home as much as possible, and only leave home if it is for a genuinely essential purpose.”

Statistics

Scotland recorded 2,529 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, up from 1,905 on Monday, while the daily test positivity rate fell 0.2% in the same period to 14.8%.

Around half of the new cases are thought to be the new variant, a proportion that Ms Sturgeon said is “rising”.

The number of hospital patients confirmed to have coronavirus has also risen steeply to 1,347, up 255 in a week.

Of these patients, 93 are in intensive care, an increase of 28 in the same period.

Ms Sturgeon said 11 deaths of coronavirus patients who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking this toll to 4,633.

In Dundee 89 new cases have been confirmed, Angus has recorded 49, Fife 140 and Perth and Kinross 72. Three people in Fife have died having coronavirus.

In Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire 90 and 103 cases have been recorded, respectively. One additional death has been registered as a result of the disease in Aberdeen.

Highland has recorded 80 new cases and Moray 16. The Western Isles has recorded no new Covid-19 cases, while Shetland and Orkney has one combined.