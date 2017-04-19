A delivery driver rushed to the aid of an injured truck driver — after narrowly avoiding colliding with a falling lamppost himself.

Emergency crews were called to Coupar Angus Road, in Lochee, after a crash involving two vehicles.

The accident — which resulted in a section of the road being closed off — saw firefighters free a lorry driver from his vehicle.

Speaking to the Tele, the delivery driver said he just missed colliding with the lamppost.

The delivery driver, who declined to be named, said he was making his way towards the Dryburgh Industrial Estate on Monday around 1pm when the incident took place.

He added: “It was extremely fortunate that no other vehicles had been involved. I was heading towards the industrial estate when the lorry came from the opposite side of the road and collided with the lamppost.

“It all happened quite suddenly and the lorry hit the lamppost with some impact. Fortunately, I managed to veer out of the way and mount the pavement — but the lamppost ended up under my vehicle.

“The skip lorry ended up stopping on my side of the road in the way of the oncoming traffic.

“The driver of the skip lorry looked badly injured. He was in shock.

“The steering column was pressed against him and he was trying to get out.

“I jumped on the step of his vehicle and tried to keep him still and calm the police arrived shortly after the incident had taken place.

“When the fire crews arrived they managed to cut the guy out. He was getting stretchered away and he was screaming in pain. It was extremely fortunate the road wasn’t too busy.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A923 Coupar Angus Road in Dundee.”

The injuries to the lorry driver are not believed to have been serious.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 1.20pm to a road traffic collision between two vehicles on Coupar Angus Road.

“We sent four appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the scene.”

n A MAN has been charged in connection with an accident on Kingsway.

Police were called to the Pitkerro Road circle on Friday after a white BMW M3 crashed into a roundabout around 5.45am.

Traffic travelling in the area was delayed, with police blocking off part of the roundabout as the car was winched onto the back of a recovery vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident. A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police Scotland can confirm a 28-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”