News / Local / Fife Trucker jailed for ‘distressing’ hot tub sex attack in Fife By Vic Roderick July 16, 2021, 7:30 am To go with story by Alan Richardson. Stephen Espie, Dunfermline hot tub sex attacker Picture shows; Stephen Espie, Dunfermline hot tub sex attacker. Livingston High Court. Vic Rodrick Date; 01/06/2021 A “sleazy” long-distance lorry driver has been jailed for sexually assaulting two women in separate hot tub attacks. Stephen Espie, 49, claimed he was drunk at the time of the indecent assaults and claimed his victims – who he said were his friends – had been “flirtatious” with him. The trucker appeared for sentence at Livingston Sheriff Court after earlier pleading to sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman at an address in Dunfermline between January 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe