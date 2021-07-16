Trucker jailed for ‘distressing’ hot tub sex attack in Fife

A “sleazy” long-distance lorry driver has been jailed for sexually assaulting two women in separate hot tub attacks.

Stephen Espie, 49, claimed he was drunk at the time of the indecent assaults and claimed his victims – who he said were his friends – had been “flirtatious” with him.

The trucker appeared for sentence at Livingston Sheriff Court after earlier pleading to sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman at an address in Dunfermline between January 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020.