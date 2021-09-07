Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Truck linked to fly-tipping probe in Dundee and Fife parked up as investigation continues

By Alasdair Clark
September 7, 2021, 1:10 pm
Flytipping truck fife
The truck was parked up in Glenrothes this week.

A blue truck at the centre of a fly tipping probe following incidents across Dundee and Fife has been seen parked in Glenrothes with no MOT.

The truck was first seen on CCTV dumping rubbish at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in July, but the vehicle has been spotted by locals making several visits to the site before and after this.

Locals connected the blue Leyland DAF truck with incidents in Fife, including at Little Raith Windfarm.

The truck was caught camera again, this time at the site near Mossmorran, as rubbish was left at the entrance.

The Courier then saw the truck parked in Glenrothes after locals got in touch to say it had been left there on and off for over a week.

fly tipping fife
The truck was caught on camera at the site near Mossmorran.

DVLA records suggest the MOT for the vehicle, which has been parked outside a garage in Glenrothes for over a week, expired last year.

The owner of the garage the vehicle is parked outside of on Poplar Road in Woodside said it was not connected to his business.

Heather Lynn, who works at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, said she had submitted footage of the incident in Dundee to the authorities.

“It’s been going on for over a month. The CCTV of the fly tipping has been sent into the council and Sepa,” Ms Lynn said.

Rubbish at a Fife wind farm
Locals think the truck is connected to a number of incidents

But the truck may have been connected to further incidents, with Fife resident Hugh Ramsay linking it to fly tipping in Kincardine in 2020.

“They dumped top soil on a farm road – it seemed like it was from doing up someone’s garden,” he said.

“There was a wee Santa in the pile, so I was able to post that online and ask who it belonged to, which helped me find the people responsible.”

Hugh later said the truck returned the next day.

Council probe into flytipping continues

A Fife Council spokesperson said investigations into fly tipping linked to the truck are continuing.

Sepa said it was continuing to investigate the incidents.

A spokesperson said: “Fly-tipping is not only unsightly but, depending on the nature of the waste, it can also be hazardous to health and cause environmental damage.

“Sepa is aware of fly-tipping in the area and is continuing to work with partners to investigate these incidents.

“We would encourage anyone that witnesses any fly-tipping incidents to report it immediately through the Dumb Dumpers website at www.dumbdumpers.org.uk.

“If the incident is ongoing or believed to be of a hazardous nature report the incident using our 24-hour online form at www.sepa.org.uk/report.”

