Truck laden with straw bursts into flames on main road

One of Britain’s busiest roads was closed in both directions after a truck laden with straw burst into flames.

Fire services were called to the blaze on the A1, south of Scotch Corner, north Yorkshire, at about 7.45am.

Pictures showed fire ravaging the truck’s main cabin, but a spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there had been no injuries.

He said: “They have managed to sort (the fire) out before it took all the straw.

“It did cause a lot of havoc on the A1 with it being closed in both directions.”

Parts of the road had been gradually reopened later in the morning, he added.