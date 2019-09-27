Troy Brown set to return but Clark and Connolly doubtful for Dundee United

Dundee United will welcome back defender Troy Brown to the fold for tomorrow’s meeting with Morton at Tannadice.

However, for fellow- centre-half Mark Connolly and striker Nicky Clark, the Championship clash looks set to come too soon.

Brown missed last weekend’s win against Arbroath as his wife was giving birth to their child.

Connolly has sat out the last few matches with a hamstring injury, while Clark was absent from the squad for that Lichties encounter.

© SNS

Both Connolly and Clark are making good progress in their comebacks, however.

United No 2 Lee McCulloch said: “Troy was back in this week so it’s congratulations to him.

“Everything went well with the baby and now it’s back to hard work for him and getting match fit.

“He is a great talker on the pitch and a good, aggressive player so it’s good to have him back.There has been nothing back on Mark yet. We are still waiting. Hopefully, that is good news.

“Mark is pivotal, not just on the pitch but in the dressing-room, too. He is a winner.

© SNS

“He has proved that in the past and we need all our big players and big personalities fit.

“As soon as he gets back the better.”

On Clark, Lee added: “Without going too deeply into it, he was nursing a bit of an injury.

“He might be back this weekend but, if not, then, hopefully, it won’t be too much longer.

“It’s nothing too serious and he is another big player for us.”

Despite Clark’s injury leaving the Tangerines short of cover up front, Lee feels they do not need to dip into the free agent market to strengthen, pointing to youngsters Louis Appere and Logan Chalmers as solutions.