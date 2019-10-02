Troy Brown in no doubt that relentless Dundee United will stay in top gear

Troy Brown insists Dundee United will not become complacent after their demolition job against Greenock Morton solidified their position at the top of the Championship.

Brown’s Tannadice debut at the weekend could not have gone any better, with United slotting six past David Hopkin’s men and also registering their first home clean sheet of the season in the process (see video below).

The impressive goal haul ensured Robbie Neilson’s men stay ahead of title challengers Ayr United on goal difference and opened up a nine-point gap over city rivals Dundee.

However, Brown, who only joined United on a six-month deal at the start of last month, insists that while the squad is growing in confidence, they will take each game as it comes.

He said: “Personally, it was fantastic to get the first victory as a Dundee United player and get a clean sheet as well. Defenders love a clean sheet so that’s always brilliant.

“At the moment we are top of the league and we are right to feel confident but we are not getting complacent.

“We have to put in the performances on the pitch to allow the fans to get behind us.”

The 6-0 thumping of the Cappielow side helped the Tangerines banish lingering concerns over their previous two displays, both of which had threatened to take the shine off their decent start to the season.

And the United new recruit is adamant that team has the chance to put the Ayr defeat truly behind them when they travel to Alloa on Friday night.

The 29-year-old said: “We put in a poor performance away from home last time, so we want to rectify that.

“Our season does not revolve around Ayr United, though.

“First and foremost it is about picking up as many points as we can on the road and at home and we will look to do that.”

Dundee United’s star man Lawrence Shankland took the plaudits once again at the weekend following his hat-trick heroics but Brown insists it takes a team effort to get the win and keep momentum going.

He said: “Lawrence gets all the headlines, and deservedly so, with all his goals but it is a real team effort out there. It’s on the training ground as well and that shows on Saturday afternoons.”

The defender admits he is well aware of the magnitude of playing for Dundee United and knows the expectations will be high following the Morton thrashing.

He said: “Prior to joining the club, I spoke to a few people and was told it was a big club.

“That was reflected with the atmosphere and the crowd at Tannadice. Everyone knows how big the club is and where the club should be.

“We have that aim as a group collectively and we feel we can fulfil those aims.”

Brown also admits he was happy to be back in the squad after missing the match against Arbroath (see video above) following the birth of his daughter.

He said: “My partner just gave birth 13 days ago, so it has been a bit of a whirlwind.

“She’s down south at the moment so I have been back and forth a lot.

“There’s been a lot of miles covered on Network Rail admittedly – my record is eight-and-a-half hours.”

Brown was also full of praise for the club and the help they have given him since joining at the beginning of September.

He added: “The club have been great, given the distances in travelling and getting time off and what not. Now I have a healthy daughter out there, which is brilliant.”