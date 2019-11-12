Troubled firm struggling to care for vulnerable people set to be replaced by Dundee council

A troubled care firm looks set to be replaced after it admitted it would be unable to provide hundreds of hours of service over the next three weeks.

Last week a whistleblower revealed elderly and disabled clients of Allied Healthcare had been left without carers visiting them in their homes for up to 16 hours.

Some of them had been left soaked in urine, cold, hungry and bed-bound.

The whistleblower said they were aware of at least 30 elderly and vulnerable Allied Healthcare service users who had been left in these circumstances.

A document seen by the Tele shows Dundee City Council has stepped in to move 300 hours of care that the private company can’t cover to other health care providers.

It is understood that a new service provider will take over the care of the majority of affected clients on November 18.

The Tele also understands there has been an increase in complaints and concerns raised about the support provided by Allied Healthcare.

The crisis has been condemned by campaigners and local politicians.

Kevin Keenan, leader of the city council’s Labour group, said “more needs done” to ensure a stable situation is in place.

He said: “I’m appalled that in 2019 people who rely on the services provided to them have been let down so badly and it’s taken complaints from family members to highlight the issue.

“From information I’ve received from council officers it would appear the council and other health care providers have stepped up to ensure short-term recovery of the situation. One of the reasons for this appalling letdown in care is the recruitment and retention of staff in that organisation.”

A spokeswoman for Allied Healthcare said: “We’re continuing to work in partnership with the local council to ensure our service users receive the best care.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We’ll be talking to services users and their families about their individual circumstances.”