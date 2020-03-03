Troubled Dundee primary school showing signs of improvement after major shake-up

A primary school once described as “weak” by education inspectors is making improvements after a new headteacher was installed.

Sidlaw View Primary School in Downfield was the subject of several interventions by council education officers before a damning Education Scotland report led to the installation of a new head last summer.

A follow-up report published today has praised the steps taken by acting headteacher Kim Flynn and other senior school staff to bring standards up.

As well as creating a targeted improvement plan to boost performance, the school has now invited children on the pupil council to become more involved in day-to-day business.

Inspectors found that “calm, purposeful” classroom environments have become commonplace, with fewer interruptions to teaching, and council officers have been praised for the support they are offering teachers at the beleaguered school.

Inspectors noted: “There is now a much-improved ethos across the school, enhanced by respectful relationships between most children and staff.”

Stewart Hunter, convener of the council’s children and family services committee, said: “This report is testament to the work that Kim and all the staff have put in.

“I know it’s been a difficult time for the school but they have really changed the culture and made a big difference.

“There’s still a lot to do but everything is moving in the right direction and that’s all we can ask for.”

The report highlights drastic changes at Sidlaw View following years of failed attempts to improve the situation by council education bosses.

Matters came to a head following Education Scotland’s first report on the school, published in June last year.

They criticised leaders for failing to demonstrate “stronger leadership” amid below-average attainment rates in reading, writing, communication and numeracy.

Dundee City Council immediately installed Ms Flynn as acting headteacher in response, prompting an almost immediately positive change in atmosphere, according to parent councillors.

Chief education officer Audrey May admitted last year that the local authority had “walked away too often” after drawing up action plans that it did not follow up.

Dundee’s scrutiny committee criticised education officers in September, claiming they had let former headteacher Denise McCaffery take the fall after interventions in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

But Ms May said the executive “shared the responsibility” for Sidlaw View with its head, adding: “There’s nothing that you’ve said we would disagree with.”