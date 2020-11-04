Trottick residents’ fury after brazen fly-tipper gave them a mouthful of abuse

Residents claim a brazen fly-tipper told them he’d dump a fridge-freezer wherever he “f****** wants” – before fleeing in a transit van.

Residents living in Trottick Mains were amazed to see a man in a white transit with silver drop-sides dumping items on the Old Claverhouse Road footpath.

A neighbour claims the man – described as being his 20s – would have dumped more items on the footpath had he not confronted him shortly after midday on Monday.

Large chunks of broken glass and freezer shelves were strewn across the path.

The neighbour said: “I thought the person was a scrap merchant. I came out of my house and said there was nothing for him here – I thought he was away to pick-up a nearby bench.

“The guy then started sliding the fridge-freezer off the motor. I asked him ‘You’re not leaving that there?’ and he volleyed a few expletives.

“He told me ‘I’ll leave it where I f****** want’. There was a female in the vehicle and she looked at me and shrugged her shoulders.

“The guy got back into the van before he sped-off along the Claverhouse Road. He nearly crashed when he fled the scene.”

The man added: “We’ve never had any problems like this since we’ve moved here, but I noticed a door has been dumped as well and a set of chairs have been left here in the last few days.

“The chairs have all been smashed-up recently, by kids we assume. It is quite brazen someone has done this near such a busy road in broad daylight.

“I managed to get the number plate but I think it was fake as I can’t find it online, I don’t believe the man was local to this area but he did have a Scottish accent.”

Another neighbour said she had never witnessed such an incident in the 18 years she had lived there.

She spotted two women in their 30s inside the transit.

“There was a lot of metal in the back which I assumed he was planning to dump but I was leaving the area before my neighbour confronted him,” she said.

“We are angered that someone has dumped this right outside our front door basically. The footpath does lead to the Trottick Ponds and is used quite regularly by kids going to the ponds.

“Some of the neighbours do have CCTV, perhaps that might shed a bit more light if they have got an image of the van and the people involved.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said fly-tipping was an anti-social behaviour that “blights communities and areas where it happens”.

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

He added: “Anyone who does it is also acting illegally and the Council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity, including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the procurator fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000.”

The incident has come less than a week after dozens of tyres were dumped at a Dundee beauty spot.

Residents can report fly-tipping at the Dundee City Council website.