Troops will be able to see Dundee match for free this weekend

Current and serving soldiers can watch Dundee FC’s match for free this weekend.

The Den’s Park outfit is offering free tickets to both current and former service personnel with relevant military ID to this weekend’s Championship clash with Ayr United.

To mark the occasion, the Dark Blues will also be wearing their new red third kit, which is in partnership with SSAFA The Armed Forces Charity and The Black Watch Association, for the first time.

The shirt includes a special Black Watch badge, imprints of servicemen on the front and the castle on the lower back. The motto “Nemo Me Impune Lacessit” (“No One Provokes Me With Impunity”) is also displayed at the top of the back of the shirt.

Replica jerseys can be bought from dfcdirect.co.uk/3rd-Kit and more than 10% of sales will go towards the SSAFA and The Black Watch Association.