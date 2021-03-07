Troon Avenue: Updates from the scene as murder investigation continues

A murder investigation continues today in Troon Avenue in Ardler after a man was charged over the disappearance of a woman and her daughter.

Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her two-year-old daughter Jellica were reported missing from South Gloucestershire at the start of the month.

After a major police investigation on Friday in Troon Avenue, a 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of Bennylyn and Jellica as inquiries are continuing to establish their whereabouts.

Officers remain stationed at the detached, five-bedroom house on Troon Avenue, both outside and inside the property.

A large white tent now covers a skip in the driveway, which was the centre of much forensic activity on Saturday.

Other than the police vehicles and cordons blocking every entrance to Troon Avenue during the investigation, the scene is currently much quieter than it has been in recent days.

One neighbour said: “The police were here all night and there was quite a bit of activity later on.

“I could see around five forensic officers going into the house.

“Afterwards a large white tent was put up around the skip.

“Police have also continued to do door to door inquires and have been speaking to neighbours.

“This is a really disturbing situation and my thoughts are with the missing woman’s family.”

Another Ardler resident said: “I’ve passed the road end a few times over the past few days and I am concerned that there is still a large police presence here.

“Everyone is talking about it and everyone just wants it to have a happy ending but we are beginning to obviously fear the worst.”

The man who was charged is due to appear in court on Monday.