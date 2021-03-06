Troon Avenue remains sealed off with dozens of police and forensics at the scene

A street in Ardler remained sealed off on Saturday with dozens of police and forensics officers at the scene.

Seven police vehicles, including two forensic units and an incident support unit were parked on Troon Avenue throughout Saturday morning.

Neighbours spoke of their shock at the high volume of officers, and revealed a blue forensic tent had now been set up as police continued their inquiries.

One eyewitness said: “There’s a huge amount of police activity.

“Forensic officers are in a garden and are also searching a skip that’s positioned in the street.

“I had seen it earlier in the week and it was full of rubble, debris and what looked like old kitchen units.

“There’s also now a blue tent erected in the front garden of one of the houses.”

Another neighbour said: “Nobody really seems to know what’s going on – despite the fact there are lots of rumours flying around.

“The police activity has got everyone really freaked out.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.