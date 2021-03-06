Troon Avenue: Murder investigation into missing woman and her daughter as man is charged

The disappearances of a woman and her two-year-old daughter are being treated as a murder investigation, police have said.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her daughter, Jellica. Inquiries are continuing to establish their whereabouts.

Officers descended on the property in Troon Avenue, Ardler, at around 3.20pm on Friday, as part of an inquiry into the disappearance of Bennylyn and two children who had been reported missing from South Gloucestershire on March 1.

The second child reported missing has been traced and is being supported.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We are now treating the disappearances as a murder investigation and I would urge anyone with any information to please come forward and speak to us.

“This is a complex enquiry involving both local officers in Dundee and specialist resources from across Police Scotland.

“Bennylyn’s next of kin have been updated on the arrest and are being supported by colleagues from Avon and Somerset Police.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very difficult time.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area for a considerable period of time and I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation.

“Anyone with concerns or information can speak to a local officer or call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1434 of 5 March, 2021.”

The arrested man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday March 8.