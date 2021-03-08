Troon Avenue: Neighbours express shock as man due in court charged over disappearance of woman and daughter

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was charged over the disappearance of a woman and her daughter in Ardler.

Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her two-year-old daughter Jellica were reported missing from South Gloucestershire at the start of the month.

After a major police investigation on Friday in Troon Avenue, a 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of Bennylyn and Jellica as inquiries are continuing to establish their whereabouts.

Officers remain stationed at the detached, five-bedroom house on Troon Avenue, both outside and inside the property.

A large white tent was covering a skip in the driveway, which was the centre of much forensic activity on Saturday.

Police were also heard “thudding and banging” within the property yesterday afternoon, according to neighbours.

Other than the police vehicles and cordons blocking every entrance to Troon Avenue during the investigation, the scene is currently much quieter than it has been in recent days.

One neighbour said: “The police were here all night and there was quite a bit of activity later on.

“I could see around five forensic officers going into the house.

“Afterwards a large white tent was put up around the skip.

“Police have also continued to do door-to-door inquires and have been speaking to neighbours.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

“This is a really disturbing situation and my thoughts are with the missing woman’s family.”

Another Ardler resident said: “I’ve passed the road end a few times over the past few days and I am concerned that there is still a large police presence here.

“Everyone is talking about it and everyone just wants it to have a happy ending but we are beginning to obviously fear the worst.”

Neighbours had been left in the dark on Friday as to the reasoning behind the large police presence.

It was then confirmed on Saturday afternoon that a man had been arrested, before police later revealed he had been charged in connection with the deaths of Bennylyn and Jellica.

People living in the immediate area of the house at the centre of the incident said they were scared and upset by the weekend drama.

Ardler resident Michael Cook, 31, said he couldn’t believe how many police officers had descended on his street.

He said: “I first became aware on Saturday morning and I’m completely shocked by what’s going on and what I am seeing.

“There are police everywhere – it’s really scary and upsetting.

“I hope that everyone is alright.”

Another neighbour added: “This is the kind of thing – with all the emergency services – that you expect to see on TV rather than on your doorstep.”

With Troon Avenue still cordoned off, passers-by, both on foot and in cars were regularly stopping to take photos and video and trying to see what was going on.

At one point there was almost a collision on Dalmahoy Drive on Saturday as motorists slowed down to take a look.

Police are doing what they can to shield the scene using police cars and vans to block the view of the house.

Avon and Somerset Police had originally posted the missing persons appeal, after Bennylyn had been reported missing in South Gloucestershire.

A spokesman said: “We put out a missing person appeal at the start of the week.

“I can now confirm that Police Scotland and the police in Dundee will be taking over the lead of this case now.

“We have nothing further to add at this stage.”

The man who was charged is due to appear in court on Monday.