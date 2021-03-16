Troon Avenue murder charge: Dundee man Andrew Innes to stand trial

A man is to stand trial accused of murdering a mum and her two-year-old daughter in his Dundee home.

Andrew Innes, 50, is alleged to have used a hammer to murder Bennylyn Burke, 25, at his home on Troon Avenue.

A second charge alleges Innes murdered Jellica Burke through “unknown means”.

Prosecutors allege that Innes committed the murders between February 17 and March 5.

Police Scotland investigations are continuing and officers have spoken to residents in the Coldside area in recent days.

Former neighbours of Bennylyn Burke in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire have also been questioned.

Innes today made a second appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

It is alleged Innes, who appeared via video link from HMP Perth, murdered Bennylyn Burke by repeatedly striking her on the head with a hammer.

During the same time period, he allegedly murdered two-year-old Jellica Burke “by means presently unknown”.

Innes continued to make no plea during the brief, private hearing on petition before Sheriff John Rafferty.

No motion for bail was made on Innes’ behalf by defence solicitor David Sinclair.

Innes was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody pending further court dates being set.