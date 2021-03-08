All streets leading into Ardler’s Troon Avenue remain sealed off, as the murder investigation into a missing woman and child continues today.

Police remain outside the large detached property, with a 50-year-man due to appear in court later today in connection with the deaths of Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her two-year-old daughter, Jellica.

Inquiries are continuing to establish their whereabouts.

An incident van is still outside the property and the skip in the garden that has been the centre of much police and forensic scrutiny remains in place, covered with tarpaulins and tents.

Neighbours have spoken of the growing fears and concerns as to the whereabouts of the missing mother and daughter.

One neighbour said: “The police have been here constantly since Friday afternoon but still there is no indication of where the woman and her little girl might be.

“People here are growing ever more anxious and there are all sorts of rumours and speculation flying around.

“It’s incredibly scary living in the midst of what could be a murder site. People are not really leaving their houses unless absolutely necessary and the pressure is beginning to tell a bit. Surely we will hear something soon.”

Another neighbour said: “Nothing much happened here overnight but the police remain outside the house and all the streets leading into Troon Avenue are still sealed off.

“If we want to leave the street at all or get our cars out we have to talk to the police and get them to move the cordons for us.

“We are all just wondering how much longer this is going to go on for. If the police have charged someone with murder it would appear they know more than we are getting told.

“Everyone is just desperately sad and upset that something like this could have been going on right in front of our noses and we knew nothing about it and no one could do anything to help.

“I keep wondering what happened to the little girl I saw being taken away by police from the house on Friday.”

Police Scotland have given no further updates other than to say that there will be significant police activity in the street for some time to come.