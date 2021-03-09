Troon Avenue investigation — Bennylyn Burke’s former neighbours in Kingswood tell of English leg of probe

Neighbours of Bennylyn Burke and her daughters were being quizzed by police as officers in Dundee conducted inquiries at Troon Avenue.

50-year-old Andrew Innes appeared in court this week, charged with the murder of Bennylyn and her two-year-old daughter Jellica.

Bennylyn, Jellica and another child had been reported as missing to Avon and Somerset police on March 1, having last been seen at her home, a first floor flat at Fairview Court in Kingswood, on February 17.

A resident who stays on the ground floor of the block explained police had been going door-to-door to inquire about the 25-year-old’s disappearance.

“The police were here to ask about Bennylyn and what I knew about flat number seven. I didn’t know them.”

Other residents in the block, located in a bustling suburb around five miles from Bristol city centre, had also been questioned by police about the disappearance of Ms Burke on Saturday night – as officers in Dundee were preparing to charge Innes with her murder – but were also unfamiliar with her or the girls.

Residents who lived in the block said the area is a peaceful one.

Neighbours in nearby streets were also questioned by officers and suggested the three-storey block, which they understood to be social housing, was no stranger to the presence of emergency services.

One said: “I was watching on the news on Sunday evening and they said a South Gloucestershire woman had been murdered and I thought that’s near me.

“Then they said Kingswood and then Court Road and the next thing, a police detective knocked on my door to ask if we had seen or knew anything.

“I didn’t know her or recognise her. The first I heard of it was on the news.

“I had heard people shouting at the flats in the middle of February and I think it was reported to the police.”

Local residents were also asked if they had seen a blue Renault car, like one seized by investigators in Ardler for further examination. Neighbours admitted recognising the vehicle would be difficult given the road is a busy thoroughfare.

Avon and Somerset Police declined to comment, stating there is nothing they can say publicly at this time that has not already been stated by Police Scotland.

Innes allegedly used a hammer to murder Bennylyn and is accused of killing pre-schooler Jellica through “unknown means.”

Police had been stationed at Troon Avenue in Dundee since Friday, where cordons were put up around Innes’ house.

Forensic officers continues their investigations over the weekend and police remain at the Ardler house.

Innes made no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday and is expected to appear again next week.

Bennylyn has been reported locally as a Filipina national and is understood to have moved to the Bristol area around two years ago.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are offering support to Bennylyn’s next of kin.