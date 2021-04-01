Troon Avenue bodies formally identified as Bennylyn Burke and daughter Jellica

Two bodies recovered from a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee, have now been formally identified as Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her daughter Jellica, two.

Bennylyn and Jellica’s family have been updated and are being supported by family liaison officers, police said.

Officers in Dundee attended a property on Troon Avenue around 3.20pm on Friday March 5 as part of an inquiry into the disappearance of Bennylyn and Jellica, who had been reported missing from South Gloucestershire on Monday March 1.

On March 8, Andrew Innes, 50, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court charged with the murders of Bennylyn and Jellica and is set to stand trial.

The bodies were discovered inside the Troon Avenue property on March 18.

Innes is alleged to have used a hammer to murder Bennylyn at his home on Troon Avenue.

A second charge alleges Innes murdered Jellica Burke through “unknown means”.

Prosecutors allege that Innes committed the murders between February 17 and March 5.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The two bodies which were recovered from a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee, on Thursday, 18 March, 2021 have now been formally identified as Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her daughter Jellica, 2.

“Bennylyn and Jellica’s family have been updated and are being supported by police family liaison officers.”

Police activity

The formal identification came as police continue to investigate the property.

On Thursday, three weeks after the probe began, three police vehicles remained parked outside the house, while officers continue to guard the property.

The house is still cordoned off but access to the street has been reinstated.

Several forensics tents remain in the back garden while the front door and a large front window have been concealed by tarpaulin.

It is understood officers will remain on the scene in the weeks to come.

‘Increased activity’

Neighbours have noticed an increase in activity around the property this week.

One resident said: “Police told us they were likely to be on the scene for around five weeks.

“It was a bit quieter for a while, although the police stayed and the house remained cordoned off, however this week more officers have returned.

“There have been considerably more police and white suited forensics officers have been back again along with more plain clothes detectives.

“Nobody knows what is going on and everyone as asking about it.

“I spoke to the police but no one will say what’s happening.

“We obviously thought it would all quieten down a couple of weeks ago but that hasn’t been the case.”

Another witness added: “Many neighbours, past and present, have been interviewed by police.”

“Everyone remains very concerned at the ongoing and increased police presence at the house.”

Family tributes

Last month Bennylyn’s family paid tribute to the 25-year-old.

Aquino, from the Philippines’ capital Manila, spoke of how his sister would defend him from bullies when they were younger and described her as “intelligent, kind, beautiful and always dependable”.

He said: “The most difficult ­tragedy in life is to face the death of a loved one.

“It hurts so much but God will take care of everything. We will be strong, even if it is painful.”