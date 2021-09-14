Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

TRNSMT: Paulo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi and The Strokes announced for 2022 festival

By Jake Keith
September 14, 2021, 8:51 am Updated: September 14, 2021, 8:54 am
TRNSMT returned at the weekend after an absence in 2020.

Paulo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi and The Strokes will headline next year’s TRNSMT festival, organisers have announced.

Scotland’s biggest music festival, which will take place over three days between July 8 and 10 2022, will once again be held at Glasgow Green.

It will also see beabadoobee, Foals, Fontaines DC, Jimmy Eat World, Sigrid, The Snuts and Wolf Alice perform.

Fans enjoying TRNSMT at the weekend. Picture by Andrew Cawley.

The announcement comes just two days after this year’s delayed festival came to a close – with the likes of Snow Patrol, Liam Gallagher and The Courteeners performing over the weekend.

Fans will be able to get their hands on tickets from Wednesday morning in a pre-sale – with full general sale starting on Friday.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “The return of cinch presents TRNSMT in 2021 after two long years without it was a truly joyous occasion, with fans taking in the sights and sounds of live music from Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers and so many more.

“With more names set to be announced across Main Stage, King Tut’s Stage and the River Stage, the countdown to TRNSMT 2022 is officially on – see you down the front.”

Organisers of this year’s festival won praise from the Scottish Government for their Covid-19 safety plans.

Fans had to show proof of a negative lateral flow test to gain entry, while other measures including cashless payments were introduced.