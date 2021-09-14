TRNSMT: Paulo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi and The Strokes announced for 2022 festival

Paulo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi and The Strokes will headline next year’s TRNSMT festival, organisers have announced.

Scotland’s biggest music festival, which will take place over three days between July 8 and 10 2022, will once again be held at Glasgow Green.

It will also see beabadoobee, Foals, Fontaines DC, Jimmy Eat World, Sigrid, The Snuts and Wolf Alice perform.

The announcement comes just two days after this year’s delayed festival came to a close – with the likes of Snow Patrol, Liam Gallagher and The Courteeners performing over the weekend.

Fans will be able to get their hands on tickets from Wednesday morning in a pre-sale – with full general sale starting on Friday.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “The return of cinch presents TRNSMT in 2021 after two long years without it was a truly joyous occasion, with fans taking in the sights and sounds of live music from Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers and so many more.

Your first artists for #cinchxTRNSMT 2022! Sign up to our mailing list for exclusive access to weekend tickets at special early bird pricing from 9AM tomorrow — https://t.co/4KuteGIDco pic.twitter.com/5xdLmHtEdU — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) September 14, 2021

“With more names set to be announced across Main Stage, King Tut’s Stage and the River Stage, the countdown to TRNSMT 2022 is officially on – see you down the front.”

Organisers of this year’s festival won praise from the Scottish Government for their Covid-19 safety plans.

Fans had to show proof of a negative lateral flow test to gain entry, while other measures including cashless payments were introduced.