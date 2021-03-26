TRNSMT music festival confirms 2021 go-ahead on new date

One of Scotland’s biggest music festivals will go ahead later this year.

TRNSMT will now take place in Glasgow Green from September 10 to 12 instead of from July 9 to 11 as originally planned.

The festival will be headlined by The Chemical Brothers, Liam Gallagher and Courteeners.

It comes after the 2020 leg of the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Capaldi drops from line-out

The Chemical Brothers have replaced Lewis Capaldi on the line-up with the Scots popstar unable to make the rescheduled date.

However TRNSMT say Capaldi will “definitely re-join us again in 2022”.

Announcing the news on Friday morning, TRNSMT organisers wrote: “With the possibility of some ongoing restrictions still being in place in July, we’ve taken the decision to move TRNSMT Festival to September 10-12 2021 for this year.

“We honestly can’t wait to be back on Glasgow Green with you and want to make sure TRNSMT 2021 is the best festival weekend of your life.

“To ensure we help keep you, our artists and our staff safe, we will continue to follow the advice outlined by the government and local council each step of the way.”

We’re moving from 9th-11th July to 10th-12th September! Read our statement 👇

HERE WE GOOO! 🚀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #TRNSMT2021

Last remaining tickets on sale NOW ~ https://t.co/P6LlXfghqf pic.twitter.com/YcVkfkCeY7 — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) March 26, 2021

Courteeners headline appearance @TRNSMTfest, Glasgow Green has been rescheduled to Friday 10th September 2021. All tickets purchased remain valid. For more information visit https://t.co/aleTJymrJ4 #TRNSMT2021 pic.twitter.com/90djkDOHGt — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) March 26, 2021

@TRNSMTfest re-scheduled dates Catch us on the @kingtuts stage Friday 10th September Original tickets remain valid

Tickets available here – https://t.co/n315a6OufG Buzzing to tear up the green x pic.twitter.com/gon9lEtGyP — Shambolics (@shambolicsmusic) March 26, 2021

The news of TRNSMT’s return was welcomed by music fans across Scotland.

Early in March, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave a series of indicative dates for the reopening of Scotland following a long winter lockdown.

She is hopeful that, if Scotland’s vaccine rollout continues to have a positive impact, outdoor and indoor events can begin on a smaller scale from May 17.