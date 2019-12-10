Triumph for the community as Lochee clock is returned to the High Street

One of Lochee’s most iconic landmarks has finally been returned to the High Street.

The clock is back where it belongs almost a decade after it was removed.

Former Lochee councillor, Tom Ferguson, who was instrumental in the long-running campaign to have the clock returned, has insisted he is delighted to the see it back..

Tom said: “We’ve waited a long time and myself and others in Lochee have spent many years campaigning to get the clock returned.

“It is an integral part of Lochee and it’s brilliant to see it back, pride of place in the High Street,”

The clock on High Street was a well-known feature of the area but it was removed around 10 years ago during redevelopment work in the area and put into storage.

Tom said: “I can confirm a rumour that the clock was actually accidentally smashed by a workman.

“After I first heard the rumour I did my best to find out what had happened to it and it seems the rumours were true and the clock was accidentally broken.

“Over the years, as I fought to have the clock returned, I kept getting stopped in the street by people asking me what the time was.

“To start with I thought they were winding me up — and maybe some of them were — but it makes you realise how many folk relied on it when it was there.

“The new clock is within around 6ft of its original location which is great to see.

“It is a completely new clock and a modern design. It’s obviously a very different style from the old clock but the main thing is we have got our clock back.

“It was removed in the first instance as work got underway on the regeneration of Lochee.

“The regeneration has been taking place but there’s still a bit to go.

“The clock is significant and integral, however, to the area and means a lot to very many local people.”

A spokesman for Save Our High Street Lochee said: “It’s absolutely wonderful to see our clock returned.

“Its removal with no replacement was symbolic for us so for three years we have joined the fight for the new clock.

“We’re chuffed it’s the design campaigners unanimously chose, as close to the original as possible.”

The project was funded through the community regeneration fund which granted £6,498 for the project just before Christmas last year.