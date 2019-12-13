General Election 2019: Triumph for SNP in Angus as they reclaim seat from Tories

The SNP enjoyed a huge night in Angus after reclaiming the seat from the Tories.

The nationalists won back the constituency with a winning margin of 3,795 votes.

SNP challenger Dave Doogan took back the seat for his party with 21,216 votes to the 17,421 received by Conservative incumbent Kirstene Hair.

The party had previously held the seat for two decades before Ms Hair’s victory in 2017.

Mr Doogan addressed a jubilant crowd of SNP supporters and members in the hall after the result was announced, making it the first Tayside seat to be returned.

A triumphant Mr Doogan said voters in the county had rejected a “hollow rhetoric of division and privilege”.

Liberal Democrat candidate Ben Lawrie came in third with 2482 votes, beating his Labour rival Monique Miller into fourth place with 2,051 votes.