Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Trip back in time: Photographic memories of Dundee Airport

By Graeme Strachan
September 21, 2021, 7:00 am
The air traffic controller's view of the Autair 728 Hawker-Siddeley landing at Riverside in 1966.
The air traffic controller's view of the Autair 728 Hawker-Siddeley landing at Riverside in 1966.

Dundee Airport has grown beyond recognition from its humble origins when it was originally equipped with a grass runway in the 1960s.

Over the years, the airport was expanded, upgraded and improved and provided Dundee with a link to cities in the UK and Europe.

The Tay Road Bridge played its part in the development of air services out of Dundee.

Willie Logan, of Duncan Logan, the main contractors, used a light aircraft to commute to and from Dundee during the bridge construction but, at times, the aircraft “rested” at Riverside.

Geoffrey Hoyle, then manager of Mackay Brothers travel agents, and Mr A. S. Dow, of Dundee Parks Department, which owned Riverside, persuaded Willie to allow his aircraft to be used for charters when not required.

The first booking was made by the late Maurice McManus, then Lord Provost, and Mr Dow, who flew to London via Renfrew for talks with parliamentary secretary, aviation, Mr Neil Martin on the need for a Dundee air service.

Our next picture is from October 1963 and two painters are seen freshening up the paintwork on the white fencing at the airstrip.

The 1,100 yard strip had so far only been available for charter planes under 6,000 tonnes in weight.

The Civil Aviation Licensing Authority eventually granted the airstrip official status which meant that scheduled services could now be laid on.

A windsock flutters with Dundee in the background in this picture from January 1965.

The Riverside Air Strip control tower is pictured in 1966 which was a simple square construction of wood and glass on the second storey.

The airport would go on to become a vital transport link for Tayside and North Fife, serving business and leisure travellers alike.

The British Eagle Dove aircraft made the first scheduled passenger air flight from Riverside Airport in July 1966.

Its services to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Prestwick proved short-lived due to British Eagle’s poor financial results and the airfield closed in 1968.

The grass strip was replaced with a tarmac runway after the airfield reopened in 1970 and Loganair operated various services between 1971 and 1975.

The airport was granted “customs airport” status in 1982 and runway edge lights were added in 1983 along with a new terminal extension.

Tayside Aviation began pilot training at Dundee in 1978 and during the 1980s Air Ecosse operated flights to various locations using Short 330 and 360 aircraft.

Currently, the only available flight destinations from Dundee Airport are London and Belfast but services to Shetland will be available from May 2022.

More like this:

Tayside plane crash in 1981 was like a Hollywood movie

Trip back in time: Photographic memories of Magdalen Green