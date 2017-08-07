Three people are taking legal action against NHS Tayside following alleged botched operations by a disgraced Tayside surgeon.

Patrick Kelly, from Stobswell, Jennifer Galloway, of Anstruther, and Neil Anderson, from Broughty Ferry, have launched separate civil proceedings against the health board.

The actions are understood to relate to treatment the trio received from Professor Muftah Salem Eljamel — who was employed by NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2014.

Mr Eljamel has faced a series of complaints from patients claiming to have been left with long-term health issues after being in his care.

The actions have been lodged at the Court of Session, meaning they are all worth at least £100,000.

Mr Eljamel, formerly of Newport-on-Tay, was previously the subject of an investigation by the General Medical Council (GMC) after being suspended in 2014 for carrying out surgery on the wrong spinal disc in a patient.

He relinquished his licence to practice ahead of the hearing and the investigation by the GMC subsequently collapsed.

He also had to step down from his teaching and research posts at Dundee University following the interim order, before retiring from the NHS.

Mr Kelly, a former radio DJ, has previously called for a public inquiry — claiming he was a victim of a botched operation from Mr Eljamel during major back surgery in 2007.

More than 300 people signed an online petition, calling on the Scottish Government to hold an inquiry into the surgeon’s conduct.

However, a public inquiry was never held.

Mr Eljamel performed surgery on Mr Kelly in 2007 to remove or shave a spinal disc.

Mr Kelly claims that scans have since suggested the disc was not touched, and he nearly died after the operation because of a haemorrhage.

When approached about the court case, Mr Kelly declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “As this is a legal matter, it would be inappropriate for us to comment.”

Attempts were made to contact Mr Eljamel, Ms Galloway and Mr Anderson, but they could not be reached before going to press.