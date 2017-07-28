Shocking images of three people apparently passed out on the stairwell of a block of flats in Dundee have emerged.

The pictures show the trio lying in front of people’s doors inside a Union Street building.

In one image, a man is slumped in front of a door while the other picture shows two people lying in the stairwell.

Other images have also surfaced showing needles lying in the communal space.

Some of the photos were snapped by a resident on the day that Olly Murs performed in the city’s Slessor Gardens.

A spokeswoman for Hillcrest Housing Association, which manages the block of flats, said they were working closely with police to curb alleged drug dealing and antisocial behaviour.

She added: “Earlier this month, we received a complaint about alleged drug dealing and were given these images. As a result, we are now working closely with Police Scotland to investigate these alleged incidents with a view to eradicating this behaviour. We have shared video and photographic evidence with Police Scotland to support the case.

“We are shocked by these images and nobody at Hillcrest would expect our tenants to live under these circumstances.”

The spokeswoman added that they will be providing support to residents, saying meetings had already been held to discuss concerns.

She also said that support was available for people with drug and alcohol problems, adding: “We are committed to tackling antisocial behaviour at all levels and will do everything we can to improve the situation.

“Within the Hillcrest Group, we have a number of services to support people with drug and alcohol addictions and are acutely aware of the increased need in Dundee for these projects.

“Our housing team has met with tenants living in the properties to discuss their concerns and explain the steps that we need to take.

“If any of our tenants have further evidence of this behaviour we would encourage them to get in touch with ourselves or Police Scotland.”

A spokeswoman for the force said two men have been charged after concerns were raised by residents at Union Street.

It is understood it is in connection with breach of the peace offences.

The spokeswoman added: “Police Scotland is dedicated to keeping the communities of Tayside safe and we would urge anyone who has information about the misuse of drugs to contact us on 101.”