Trio of men allegedly behaved abusively outside Menzieshill flat while brandishing weapons

Three men are accused of behaving abusively outside a Menzieshill flat while brandishing weapons.

Steven Halestones, 21, and 20-year-olds Calum Miller and Lee Hathway allegedly committed the offence on Tweed Crescent on New Year’s Day.

All three allegedly attended a flat before shouting, swearing, challenging people to fight, smashing a window and brandishing weapons.

Halestones, of South Road, was allegedly in possession of a metal pole while Charleston Drive resident Miller allegedly had a baseball bat and Hathway, of Ballindean Place, allegedly had a glass bottle.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued their case without plea until later this month.