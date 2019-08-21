Trio of Dundee and United players make Scotland U/19 squad against Japan

Dundee’s Finn Robertson and Josh McPake have been called up alongside Dundee United’s Scott Banks to the Scotland U/19 squad to face Japan.

Billy Stark named his squad for a friendly double-header in Spain as he prepares the side for the U/19 European Championships qualifying in October.

For Dark Blues revelation Robertson, it will be a return to the Pinatar Arena where Dundee played Nottingham Forest in their pre-season training camp.

The 16-year-old has been excellent in midfield, playing every game for Dundee this season.

He’ll be playing alongside another impressive city youngster in United’s Scott Banks.

He was the subject of a bid from English Premier League side Crystal Palace this summer after bursting on to the Tangerines’ first-team scene.

McPake, meanwhile, joined up at Dens yesterday on loan from Rangers.

He has been in the middle of a tug-of-war with the Republic of Ireland’s national set-up but his call to the U/19s may have headed that off.

McPake joined his new team for training yesterday and is in the squad for Saturday’s clash with Inverness.

Dundee manager James McPake said: “I’m absolutely delighted for Finn. It’s fully deserved. For a 16 year old to be in the under 19 international squad is great. It will be a fantastic experience for him to test himself against national teams.”

“The work ethic and desire he has shown in the reserves last season and since stepping up to the first team is now reaping rewards.

“I’m also delighted for Josh. Although he has only just joined, it’s great for the club to have two players in the squad and I’m sure him playing international football will benefit his time at Dundee.”

© SNS

The double-header of friendlies in Spain will take place on September 5 and 9.