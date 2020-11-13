Three men jailed after admitting attacking alleged ‘drug dealer’ in Dundee city centre

Three men have been jailed after they admitted attacking and robbing an alleged drug dealer in the city centre.

Kevin Docherty was set upon by Eric Cox, 43, Robert Simpson, 40, and 39-year-old Dean Moran in an alley following rumours that Valium he sold had caused people to overdose.

The trio threatened to stab Mr Docherty before robbing him of tablets and an e-cigarette.

Prior to the incident, Mr Docherty had alighted from a bus before meeting Moran who began speaking about drugs.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The complainer then saw the accused Robert Simpson crossing the road.

“They headed in the direction of the Trades House and Robert Simpson asked if the complainer had money. They were then joined by Eric Cox. The complainer was then pulled into an alley and forced to the ground.”

Mr Duncan added: “The complainer was told to get his money out and told that he ‘better keep his mouth shut or he would get stabbed’.

“He was pinned against a wall and an e-cigarette was taken. Dean Moran took a quantity of tablets while Eric Cox took the e-cigarette.”

© Kris Miller

Police were contacted a few days later and the trio were arrested following a review of CCTV footage.

Cox, Simpson and Moran, all prisoners of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to attacking Mr Docherty on Couttie’s Wynd on May 7.

Andrea Westwater, 38, was also accused of committing the offence but her plea of not guilty was accepted by the Crown..

Simpson’s solicitor, Jim Laverty, previously explained the circumstances leading up to the attack.

“Unfortunately, there was a rumour circulating that the complainer had been involved in the selling of Valium tablets,” Mr Laverty said.

“The rumour was that two people that he had sold to had overdosed.

“Now, these were rumours that were circulating and, unfortunately, he wished to deal with these matters. He now knows that he can’t take the law into his own hands.”

Social work reports were ordered for the trio despite their extensive criminal records.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown sentenced Cox to 14 months in prison while Simpson and Moran were given jail terms of 18 months.

Simpson launched an expletive-laden tirade. He shouted: “This is terrible. I’m 40-years-old and I’m getting no help at all. I want ******* out the jail.”