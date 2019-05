The three people found guilty of the killing of Arbroath oil worker Steven Donaldson will be sentenced today, with the hearing to start shortly.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were found guilty by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh on May 3.

Co-accused Tasmin Glass, the mother of the late Mr Donaldson’s child, was found guilty of the lesser offence of culpable homicide.

The hearing is expected to begin around 9.30am – watch our coverage for live updates as they happen.