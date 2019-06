Three people are due in court after drugs and cash was found at a Dundee address.

Officers seized £3,000 of cocaine, small amounts of other controlled drugs, and a five-figure amount of cash, believed to be the proceeds of drug dealing, in Mains Drive on Friday.

Two women, aged 28 and 32, and a 26 year old man were arrested and charged in connection with supplying controlled drugs, and were due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.