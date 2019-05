Three people have denied claims of Class A drug- dealing in Dundee.

Donna Ritchie, 36, and Lee Roy Gray, 40, both of Craigmount Road, along with 20-year-old Dray Thomas, of Derby, deny being concerned in the supply of heroin on July 31 last year at Craigmount Road.

On the same date and at the same location, they were allegedly concerned in the supply of cocaine.

All three lodged a special defence of incrimination. They will stand trial on July 23.