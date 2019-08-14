Trio arrested following brawl in Dundee as local resident speaks of ‘shock’ at disturbance

Three people have been arrested following a brawl in Linlathen.

One local said two police vans were called to Riddell Terrace yesterday evening before a female was seen being put into one of the police vehicles.

The resident, who declined to be named, said he was “shocked” by the disturbance which is understood to have started within a garden before spilling out into the street.

He said: “When I walked past there was a lot of shouting in the street and there were a few punches thrown.

“It appeared to start in a garden. I’m not sure who phoned the police but I think one parent tried to intervene or became embroiled in it.

“There were five police officers on the scene.

“I was fairly shocked to see this going on.”

Police have confirmed that two women, aged 37 and 32, were arrested and charged in connection with a “disturbance”.

A 59-year-old man was also arrested and charged.

All three have been released on undertakings to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.