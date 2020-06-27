Trio allegedly donned balaclavas and abducted man before ‘threatening to shoot him’ in Arbroath

Three people have been accused of abducting a man before threatening to shoot him while wearing balaclavas.

Jack Milne, John McMullen and Morgan McMichael, all 20, are accused of detaining the man against his will and demanding that he drive with them around various streets in Arbroath.

In a separate incident, the trio are alleged to have threatened to shoot him and demanded money.

All three made no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court when they appeared from custody on petition.

Court papers allege the abduction occurred on June 17 at the grounds of Arbroath High School, Keptie Road, Emislaw Drive, Grant Road and at Kirkbank in Auchmithie.

They allegedly repeatedly demanded the man escort them to various locations before detaining him against his will.

It is alleged that they shouted, swore, acted aggressively, made violent threats, threatened to harm his partner and family if he did not comply and tried to extort money from him.

McMichael allegedly stole a bank card from a property on Emislaw Drive on the same date.

On June 23 at Kirkbank, the three men allegedly attended a property uninvited while wearing balaclavas and acted aggressively, shouted, swore, threatened violence and threatened to shoot the same man while demanding money.

Dunholm Road resident McMullen, Milne, of Arbroath’s Weavers Close, and McMichael, of the town’s Millgate Loan, had their case continued for further examination by Sheriff Tom Hughes.

They were released on bail.