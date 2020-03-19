Thursday, March 19th 2020 Show Links
Trio accused of attacking men outside Dundee students’ union

by Ciaran Shanks
March 19, 2020, 8:50 am
The Dundee University Students Association, DUSA. (Stock image).
Three men allegedly carried out assaults outside a students’ union.

Marcus Kaye, Steven Abbot and Alexander Chaplin, all 19, allegedly committed the offences on October 2 at Dundee University Students’ Association on Airlie Place.

Chaplin, of Helmsdale Place, allegedly assaulted a man by striking him on the head with a bottle and kicking him on the head and body.

Prosecutors also allege that Abbot, of Balgarthno Terrace, punched the same man on the head.

Kaye, of Wentworth Lane, is accused of assaulting a second man by punching him on the head. Their case was continued without plea until April.

