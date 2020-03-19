Trio accused of attacking men outside Dundee students’ union

Three men allegedly carried out assaults outside a students’ union.

Marcus Kaye, Steven Abbot and Alexander Chaplin, all 19, allegedly committed the offences on October 2 at Dundee University Students’ Association on Airlie Place.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Chaplin, of Helmsdale Place, allegedly assaulted a man by striking him on the head with a bottle and kicking him on the head and body.

Prosecutors also allege that Abbot, of Balgarthno Terrace, punched the same man on the head.

© DC Thomson

Kaye, of Wentworth Lane, is accused of assaulting a second man by punching him on the head. Their case was continued without plea until April.