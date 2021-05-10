A trio of men have been accused of targeting a child and four other people during a paintball shooting spree in Dundee.

Kevin O’Donnell, 28, Kieren McAnearney,27 and Reece Wallace, 18, allegedly carried out the shootings from a moving car and a flat window at multiple locations in the city on May 8.

None of the men made a plea when they appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

On May 8, the three men allegedly culpably and recklessly fired a paintball gun from a moving vehicle which struck a 14-year-old child to his injury on Clepington Road.

A man was said to have been struck with paintballs by the trio on the same street.

Prosecutors allege the three fired paintballs at a moving vehicle, which was being driven by O’Donnell’s ex-partner on Hilltown.

‘Utter disregard for the consequences’

The men allegedly showed “utter disregard for the consequences”, according to the court documents.

On Brook Street, the trio allegedly fired a paintball gun and almost struck another man.

All three men allegedly fired the gun from the window of a flat on Stirling Street with paintballs striking a third male on the body, while he was near a children’s playpark.

A final charge alleges O’Donnell refused to provide the police with DNA on May 9 following his arrest.

It is also alleged O’Donnell, of Lawton Terrace, breached a six-year non-harassment order by contacting his former partner between April 10 and May 8 this year.

McAnearney, of Ladywell Avenue, Wallace, of Lawrence Street, and O’Donnell had their case on petition continued for further examination by Sheriff Richard McFarlane.

O’Donell was remanded, while McAnearney and Wallace were granted bail.