Trio accused of Kirriemuir man Steven Donaldson’s murder appear at High Court

Three people accused of the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson have appeared in court.

Tasmin Glass, 19, Callum Davidson, 23, and Steven Dickie, 23, appeared before Lord Pentland at the High Court in Edinburgh for a prelimenary hearing.

All three, from Kirriemuir, are charged with arranging to meet Mr Donaldson at the town’s Peter Pan playpark between June 6 and 7 last year, with the intention of attacking him, before repeatedly striking him on the head with unknown instruments.

The indictment further alleges that after being incapacitated, Mr Donaldson was then taken to Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve, where the three accused are alleged to have repeatedly struck him on the head and body with a baseball bat and knife, setting him and his vehicle on fire, and murdering him, which all three deny.

Glass appeared from the public benches, having been granted bail last year. Dickie and Davidson both appeared from custody.

Lord Pentland heard submissions from the Crown and solicitors while debating various issues on the evidence to be heard at the trial, which will begin on April 1.

He called for another preliminary hearing and following discussion it was decided to stage that on March 26 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Glass’s bail was continued while Dickie and Davidson were remanded in custody.