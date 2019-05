First diets were continued for three people accused of attacking a man.

Emma Campbell, 35, of North Court Street, Hebrides Drive woman Jane Gellatly, 44, and 52-year-old Paul Brown, of Marryat Terrace, allegedly attacked James Scallan on July 17 2017 at a flat on North Court Street.

All three allegedly struck him with a hammer and struck him on the hand with a knife before robbing him of £50, a watch and a phone.