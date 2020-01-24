Tributes to popular Dundee hairdresser Glenda Logue after death, aged 66

Tributes have been paid to one of Dundee’s best known hairdressers Glenda Logue who died just a few weeks before her 67th birthday.

She opened Glenda’s Salon in Albert Street back in the 1980s and was a popular figure and well known face throughout the city.

Her stepdaughter, Joanna McCrea, paid tribute and said: “You could not walk 10 yards down the road with Glenda without stopping to chat to someone she knew.

“The salon was a hub for the area and was always busy, with people popping in and out for a chat, as well as having their hair done.

“She opened ‘Glenda’s Salon at number six Albert Street in the early 80s, while my dad, Ian, worked away on the oil rigs. She worked incredibly hard, six days a week for many years, until ill health meant she had to give up the shop.

“She fought cancer twice and we almost lost her before, but she beat it both times. She was well for years afterwards but, unfortunately, COPD took her in the end.

“Glenda passed away in Ninewells Hospital, late at night on Saturday, December 28.”

Joanna,who lives in Rugby in the Midlands, added: “She met my dad, Ian, when I was around two years old so that was around 1977.

© Supplied

“They got married in 1987 and were together until 20 years ago, when they separated but never divorced and remained very close, seeing each other most days and holidaying together.”

Glenda had no other children.

She had a Lhasa Apso dog named Poppy and a figurine of it travelled with her in the hearse to her funeral which was been arranged by both her partner Murray and former husband Ian.

Joanna added: “When I moved to Hastings in 1983, I would come back up to Dundee to see my dad and Glenda during the school holidays.

“My dad was often away on the rigs when I came up so Glenda would look after me as if I were her own until he came home, when we’d spend family time together. She was my second mum, my ‘Steppy’, as she liked to be called. She loved children and always was the ‘go to’ babysitter for her many friends.”