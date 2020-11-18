Tributes to man who died after falling from roof in Dundee’s Dock Street

A man who died after falling from a roof in Dundee was a “lovely, lovely man” according to his mum.

Chris Reid’s death followed a police incident in Dock Street on Monday that lasted several hours.

Police confirmed that Mr Reid had died from his injuries after he was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

A police cordon remained in place at Dock Street near Candle Lane on Monday.

Yesterday, at her home in Charleston, Mr Reid’s mum Pat Easton paid tribute to her son.

She said: “He was my son and he was a kind and good and clever man.

“He would have done anything for anybody. We have seen the comments on social media.”

Mrs Easton said her son suffered from mental health issues.

“He was a lovely, lovely man,” she added.

“There is nothing further we want to say at this stage.”

Concerns had been raised for Mr Reid after he scaled scaffolding near the Number 57 bar at around 2pm on Tuesday.

One man, who didn’t wish to be named, said the cordon was still in place yesterday, running from the Dock Street side of the building to an archway leading to Candle Lane.

He added: “The police had taped off an archway and there was a police jeep parked inside and you could see the cordoned off area was stretched back into the court yard there.

“To hear he has passed away is an absolute tragedy for his family, friends and the emergency responders at the scene.”

One woman wrote on social media: “We have lost a wonderful friend and his family have lost a wonder son brother and dad. Thinking of you all.”

Another wrote: “So so sad, heart-breaking for his family, hope you are at peace now Chris.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “We were made aware of concern raised for a man at Dock Street in Dundee around 2.30pm on Monday, November 16.

“Emergencies services attended and the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment, where he later died. His next of kin have been informed.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”