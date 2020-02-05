Tributes to ‘fun-loving’ former hotel owner from Dundee after his death aged 69

A former Dundee businessman who ran a city hotel for 30 years has died just two months after being told he had lung cancer.

Douglas Robbie, 69, described as a “fun-loving man” by his wife Barbara, died on January 27 after being diagnosed with lung and liver cancer in November.

Mr Robbie ran Dunlaw House Hotel on Union Road for 30 years and was a well-known figure across Dundee.

Paying tribute to her husband, Mrs Robbie said: “He was a wild and fun-loving man.

“The bar at the hotel was his stage and he loved it.

“At the time of his diagnosis, he was told that there was no treatment available for him.

“He was given eight to 12 months to live but sadly he never made that and he died peacefully with me at home.”

Mr Robbie grew up in the city and attended the High School of Dundee before moving to Strathallan School.

After leaving school, he joined the army before becoming part of the Hong Kong Police Force for four years.

A spell in the construction business followed on his return to Dundee before he bought the Dunlaw House Hotel.

After retiring from his role at the guest house, Mr Robbie sought a quiet life away from the city and had only recently moved to his “dream home by the sea”, his wife revealed, after the pair had bought a new cottage in Montrose.

Mrs Robbie said: “We sold the hotel last year and we moved to what was our dream cottage by the sea.

“Sadly we weren’t able to enjoy it together for very long.”

Mr Robbie had wished for his body to be donated to medical research but because of his very fast cancer, it was not possible.

“Following the news that the donation to medical science wouldn’t be possible, in Doug’s memory the family have begun fundraising to continue to aid research into preventing cancer,” said Mrs Robbie.

Long time friend and Dundee publican John Justice said: “My very best friend Douglas Robbie came to the end of a short but valiant fight against terminal cancer suddenly.

“He was such a larger than life character in every way and will be sadly missed.”

His funeral is to be held at Parkgrove Crematorium at Friockheim on February 6.