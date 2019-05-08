Tributes to Dundee grandad who battled cancer for six months

A grandad who had battled cancer for six months has lost his fight with the disease.

Tam Glen, 62, died in Roxburghe House last Monday, after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in October last year.

The former joiner had featured in the Tele after the Department for Work and Pensions was forced to apologise after assessing his options to return to work – despite being aware of his condition.

Mr Glen’s son, Thomas, paid tribute to his father, who he said had been “fiercely independent” until the end.

He said: “I think the whole family are happy dad is now at peace, as he was in a lot of pain.

“Dad had been such an active guy and was football daft.

“He played until he was 45 and used to play four games at the weekend. He was so well-known around the football circles in the city.”

Mr Glen had played for Macalpine FC before running clubs including Claverhouse Hearts and East End Athletic.

He also remained an avid supporter of his beloved Celtic until his dying days.

Thomas added: “Dad had to stop playing as he had to get surgery on his back.

“He loved football and he was gutted when he stopped getting to play.

“I can’t thank the staff at Roxburgh House enough.

“My dad was a bit frail at the end and couldn’t get through to watch the matches on the TV.

“They wheeled his bed through to watch the Celtic game.

“My dad had fought this disease bravely following his diagnosis.

“There a was strong possibility he could fight it but four bouts of chemotherapy had taken its toll. It hadn’t shrunk the tumour so it could be operated on it.

“When the story broke about the DWP stuff my dad was surprised at the response.

“He didn’t really want to make a fuss but he was humbled by the volume of well wishes that came his way.

“My dad loved being a grandad and was looking to birth of my sister’s child.”

Thomas highlighted his dad’s wicked sense of humour as he spoke ahead of his funeral on May 15 at 1.30pm at Dundee Crematorium.

He added: “My dad had said he wanted folk in fancy dress at his funeral, I wasn’t sure if he was joking or not.

“He was a massive Game of Thrones fan we’ve got the casket coming into the music.”

Mr Glen is survived by Thomas and other children Michele and Andrew.