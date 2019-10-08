Tributes to Dundee boxing hero Stewart after his death aged 71

Tributes have poured in for former Commonwealth Games boxer Stewart Ogilvie who has died after a short illness.

The Dundee sporting hero passed away on Sunday September 29 aged 71 and one of his former coaches said it “was a loss of an exceptional talent”.

Stewart had battled polio and overcame it to win a clutch of boxing titles and represented Scotland at two Commonwealth Games events, winning gold at the 1970 competition in Edinburgh.

© DC Thomson

His son, Paul, 51, said: “My dad was a witty man and a quiet man. He was tough on the outside and soft on the inside.

“It was as if, on the exterior, nothing could ever hurt him.

“He and my mum, Agnes, had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

“Despite winning all these trophies, my dad was not one for going on about it. He was quiet and quite laidback and not one for going out.

“Apart from watching boxing he was also into rugby and liked following Scotland and also liked athletics.

© DC Thomson

“My dad liked his sports and liked a wee bet on the horses. But he really liked to watch amateur boxing when it was on the BBC as well as the big title fights. But to me he was my dad and not just a boxer.”

Stewart, who attended Kirkton High School, started work at 15 as a butcher’s boy. He also worked at Keiller & Son as a machine operator making toffee before racking up 26 years service as tool coordinator at Holo Krome on the Kingsway.

His first club was Hawkhill ABC as an 11-year-old and he later won titles for Camperdown.

One of his former coaches, Frank Gilfeather the broadcaster, said: “This is the loss of an exceptional talent.

© DC Thomson

“As well as winning Scottish titles, he won two ABA championships – British titles – at bantamweight (8st 7lbs) in 1974 and 1975. He also won gold at the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.

“Stewart grew up with polio, but with a sheer determination and drive, overcame this to excel in his chosen sport and could always be relied upon to give his all when he stepped into the gym and into the ring, whether at a club tournament or in the blue vest of Scotland.

“Stewart was a star with great humility and, as a regular training companion and sparring partner, I recognised how good he was.”

Stewart is survived by wife Agnes, son Paul and daughter Lee-Ann Ettle. His funeral is on Thursday at Dundee Crematorium.