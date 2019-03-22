Tributes to ‘admired’ Dundee University lecturer found dead aged 51

Tributes have been paid to a Dundee University lecturer who was found dead at his home this week.

Emergency crews forced their way into the Stobswell home of Dr Paul Seaman, where the 51-year-old’s body was discovered.

Dr Seaman had worked in the university’s economics department for more than 25 years, after completing his PhD at the University of Aberdeen.

Professor Nick Fyfe, dean of the school of social sciences at Dundee University, said his loss would be felt across the campus.

He said: “The news of Paul’s death has come as a great shock to staff and students.

“This is a very difficult and sad time and our thoughts are with his family and colleagues.

“Paul was greatly valued and admired by his students and all those who worked with him in the more than 25 years he was at the university.

“This has been clear from the many warm words shared across our community since we received this news.

“He will be a great loss to the university.”

Dr Seaman had a number of works – including papers on the living wage and income inequality – published over the last 10 years.

Janie Leckie, president of the university’s business society, said: “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Dr Seaman’s family, friends, colleagues and students.

“He was a valued member of the school of business and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

“Paul was an extremely supportive lecturer, who was highly respected and admired by his students.

“He was always available to offer guidance and feedback to ensure we could achieve our best.

“Paul had an extremely positive impact on our time at university, with many commenting on the quality of his teaching and his entertaining personality that made classes highly enjoyable.

“We wish to express our sadness at the news of Paul’s passing and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Police said a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal, describing his death as unexplained.