Tributes pour in for Sinn Fein politician Martin McGuinness who has died aged 66

Northern Ireland’s former deputy first minister and ex-IRA commander Martin McGuinness has died aged 66.

Sinn Fein said that “friend and comrade” McGuinness passed away in Londonderry during the night.

Martin McGuiness dies after short illness – Sinn Féin statement: https://t.co/kyVBF8JhGz pic.twitter.com/bKCccCVYns — Padraic Ryan (@ryan_padraic) March 21, 2017

Fellow politicians and members of the public have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to McGuinness, who stood down in January in protest at the DUP’s handling of the “cash for ash” energy scandal.

https://twitter.com/moneillsf/status/844081018927833088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A song for Martin McGuinness. I measc Laochra na n-Gael go raibh a anam dílis. https://t.co/7BHhoZWL7p via @youtube — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) March 21, 2017

RIP Martin McGuiness, an outstanding political leader who persuaded the IRA to put their guns away and made the peace process work — Jenny Rathbone AM (@JennyRathbone) March 21, 2017

McGuinness left his past behind – he was second-in-command of the Provisional IRA in Londonderry on Bloody Sunday – to become one of the major players in Northern Ireland’s peace process. His unlikely journey saw him made Deputy First Minister (DFM) at Stormont.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins led tributes from the Republic, saying McGuinness’s death leaves a gap that will be hard to fill.

“The world of politics and the people across this island will miss the leadership he gave, shown most clearly during the difficult times of the peace process, and his commitment to the values of genuine democracy that he demonstrated in the development of the institutions in Northern Ireland,” he said.

And many have shared their admiration of McGuinness’s legacy.

IRA commander to leader for peace mede Martin McGuinness the story of N Ireland. Speak as you find. I found him clever, fun, inspiring. RIP — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) March 21, 2017

Martin McGuinness had a rare ability to move beyond his chequered past and make former enemies his friends. My prayers are with his family — Mark Russell (@markrusselluk) March 21, 2017

So sad Martin McGuinness has died. Some will never forgive his past but without him there would be no peace. The man I knew was a great guy — Alastair Campbell (@campbellclaret) March 21, 2017

Martin McGuinness RIP. I admired what he became, not how he began. Peace is his legacy. Met him once and liked him https://t.co/TGzmZnmDqY — Martin Doyle (@MartinDoyleIT) March 21, 2017

RIP Martin McGuiness, an outstanding political leader who persuaded the IRA to put their guns away and made the peace process work — Jenny Rathbone AM (@JennyRathbone) March 21, 2017

1/2 Very sorry to hear about the passing of Martin McGuinness.Look back with pleasure on the remarkable year he and my father… — Kyle Paisley (@JCKP1966) March 21, 2017

2/2 spent in office together and the great good they did together. Will never forget his ongoing care for my father in his ill health. — Kyle Paisley (@JCKP1966) March 21, 2017

In 2012, after his historic handshake with the Queen, McGuinness said he “genuinely regretted” every life lost during the Troubles.

In a speech at Westminster he said: “Every single violent act was evidence of a failure of politics and a failure of British policy in Ireland.

“I genuinely regret every single life that was lost during that conflict and today I want every family who lost a loved one to know that your pain is not being ignored and I am willing to work with others to finding a way to deal with our past so that we can complete our journey to true reconciliation.”