Tributes pour in for much loved mum, 34, who died following breast cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved 34-year-old mum who who once cycled across Europe to raise money for the YMCA in Perth.

Hayley Sutherland died following a three-year battle with secondary breast cancer, leaving behind two young daughters and her partner Kyle.

Friends and family of the former Dundee Univerity student have raised more than £16,000 in her memory to help Kyle, Jessica, 4, and Georgie, 2.

Hayley was a well know figure in the Fair City, formerly an employee of Perth and Kinross Council and a waitress at Paco’s, before she joined the team at YMCA, where she helped inspire young people in the community.

While at YMCA she helped raise £18,000 to fund jobs for two young people by cycling across five countries in eight days from Dunkirk to Prague.

Lynsey Robertson, who began the fundraiser in her best friend’s memory, described Hayley as “refreshingly honest and completely selfless”.

The pair met at Elmwood College in Fife and bonded over their love of the band Biffy Clyro before starting university in Dundee together.

“Hayley was my person and I was hers. She will always be my person, ” said Lynsey.

“She saw me through the hardest times, telling me what I needed to hear, even when I didn’t want to hear it.

“She was refreshingly honest, caring, protective and fiercely loyal.

“Hayley was the type of girl who always showed up for you, never let you down, completely selfless.”

Lynsey watched her friend grow from being her gig-going buddy who rented a flat on Dundee quays with her – that neither could afford – to a mum.

“I remember just being in awe of her,” she said.

“It was so wonderful to see her transition into a mother, she was incredible in the way she cared for them.

“The research, dedication and effort she put into caring for them was inspirational.

“Family was absolutely everything to Hayley, her mum was her best friend and Kyle her partner was the love of her life.

“I know Hayley will rest easy knowing her beautiful girls are surrounded by the most incredible family who love them completely, like they did her.”

Hayley, who moved to Glasgow shortly before starting her family, also left a lasting impression on the YMCA in Perth, where she had worked.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “It’s with great sadness that we receive the news of Hayley’s passing but we feel blessed to have known Hayley for the time that she worked with us.

“Although our staff team has changed over the years, new staff members still hear of Hayley and the work she did which is a testament to the impact she had during her time with us.

“Hayley was confident, dedicated and professional and those qualities were wrapped up within a sincere, thoughtful and loving person who was not just a colleague but a friend to everyone she worked with.

“We will forever be grateful for the time we shared with her and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends she leaves behind.”

Former colleague Laura Allen was part of the team that journeyed through Europe with Hayley.

She paid tribute by saying: “When I think of Hayley, I think of a beautiful woman who approached life with open arms.

“I think of a girl with an adventurous spirit and I remember our many conversations about her dreams to travel and to have children.

“I am glad to know that she fulfilled these dreams.

“She was inspiring in her determination – I am thinking about our cycle across Europe, when she cycled miles and miles without any training – and how much fun we had during those two weeks.”

Hayley passed away peacefully in February.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fundraiser in her memory should visit www.gofundme.com/f/hayley-sutherland-memorial-and-family-fund