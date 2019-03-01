Tributes pour in after sudden death of popular Dundee councillor Brian Gordon

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of popular Labour councillor Brian Gordon aged 66.

Mr Gordon served his constituents of the North East ward for more than a decade, having first been elected in 2007.

He attended Linlathen High School and worked as a bus driver for Travel Dundee, which would later become Xplore. Before that, he worked as a docker at Dundee port.

Mr Gordon lived in Mill o’ Mains for more than 30 years, having grown up in Fintry.

An active trade unionist, he was a staunch advocate for working people in his community.

Mr Gordon served as the chairman of Dundee Anti Poverty Forum, as well as chairman of the Dundee East Labour Party and vice-chairman of Dundee Trades Council.

When Labour led the council administration, Mr Gordon was appointed depute convener of housing and environmental services.

Trade Unionist Jim Malone said Mr Gordon would be sorely missed by the city’s working community.

He said: “Brian Gordon was a doughty fighter on behalf of his constituents in the north-east and the people of Mill o’ Mains.

“He will be sorely missed by the people he represented and the city’s trade union fraternity.

“The thoughts of the city’s trade unions are with Brian’s family at this time.”

Labour group leader Bailie Kevin Keenan said: “For many people, Brian would have been a Fintry lad made good.

“As a councillor, he was extremely committed to the people he represented and always tried to go that extra mile.

“As a trade unionist, he had a particular interest in seeing fairness for everyone and the wish to see employees’ terms and conditions improved or at best maintained – no matter whether that be council or the many other areas where employment terms and conditions are under threat.

“No doubt his employers would have seen Brian as a real thorn in their flesh, as an active trade unionist in every area where he worked.

“While it is a huge loss for party and the trade union movement, the greatest loss will be felt by Brian’s family and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick said: “I knew Brian for many years and shared many meeting rooms and briefing sessions with him since he was elected in 2007.

“He represented the council with dignity and diligence both in the chamber and on a number of outside bodies, most recently as chair of Tactran.

“The people who live in his council ward have lost a dedicated, committed and passionate advocate of their part of Dundee in the city chambers and beyond.

“Brian was a fair and decent man who had respect across the political spectrum and my thoughts and sincere condolences go to his family.”

A spokeswoman for Xplore said: “We were very saddened to hear of Brian’s passing. He was a driver with us for almost 25 years and well-liked by colleagues and customers.

“Most recently we have worked alongside him as a councillor, and he was always a helpful link with that community. He was a real advocate for public transport in Dundee and he’ll be missed.”