Tributes pour in after Bailey’s tragic death as his friends urge people not to ‘suffer in silence’

Family and friends have thanked those involved in the search for a young Arbroath man whose body was found four days after he went missing.

Police Scotland confirmed yesterday that the body found in a park area near Andrew Welsh Way on Friday had been formally identified as that of Bailey Mearns, also known as Menmuir.

In a statement released through the force, Bailey’s family thanked those who had helped in the search for the 21-year-old.

The statement said: “Maureen, Debbie and Marc would like to thank all those who shared the appeal and everyone on social media for their kind words.

“We are overwhelmed by how many people were thinking of him.

“We would now ask for privacy at this time as we try to come to terms with our loss. Thank you.”

A number of floral tributes were placed by the spot where Bailey’s body was found.

Churches in Arbroath opened their doors on Friday evening, with the Rev Martin Fair of St Andrew’s Church welcoming Bailey’s family and friends for a quiet moment of reflection.

The charity Reach Across also opened its doors on Saturday morning.

Many football matches across Tayside held a minute’s silence for Bailey.

Hundreds of people posted to the #FindBaileyMenmuir Facebook page, offering their condolences following the tragic discovery which ended the search.

Andrew Jarvie, a close friend of Bailey, encouraged those who are struggling mentally to reach out and get professional support.

He said: “We really hope this is a catalyst and we use the platform that we have created to break the mental health stigma in this country.

“There is absolutely no shame in feeling down. Please do not suffer in silence. It’s OK not to be OK.

“Although it is absolutely great that everyone is offering a shoulder of support, I urge that if anyone is worried about their mental health, they seek help immediately.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is that a trained professional is notified of this so it can be dealt with accordingly.”