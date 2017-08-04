Tributes to ‘well known and loved’ Dundee man John who died after fall

Tributes have been paid to a homeless man from Dundee who died after a fall.

John Mottram, from the Hilltown area of the city, lost his leg due to a blood clot three years ago and was confined to a wheelchair.

He suffered a head injury after falling over last Thursday and subsequently died from his injuries.

John was a regular at the Eagle Wings Trust, which provides support for homeless people around the city.

Trust manager Mike Cordiner paid tribute to John whom they “all knew and loved”.

He said: “It was devastating news to get. John was known and loved by everyone at the organisation.

“We were told he had fallen and was in intensive care. Then we were told that he had passed away — it was heartbreaking.

“He was such a well known guy and we are really going to miss him.

“He would always come down to the soup kitchen. He hadn’t come down much lately but he was still a familiar face.

“He would come down to the drop-ins too, because there was wheelchair access.

“Everyone at the organisation who had any dealings with him was really fond of him — he would do anything for anyone.”

John lost his leg after suffering from deep vein thrombosis.

He had a clot which blocked the blood flow to his leg, leaving doctors little choice but to amputate.

John had stayed in temporary accommodation at the Lily Walker Centre since he left hospital after having his leg amputated.

He previously told the Tele that he thought he would be “homeless for life” and claimed he had been waiting a considerable amount of time to get a council house.

He said: “I had to give up my flat because I was on the third floor and there was no way of me getting up the stairs.

“I lost my leg because of deep vein thrombosis.

“The clot blocked the blood flow to my leg and it ended up dying. There was no choice but for it to be amputated.

“It completely changed my life — even now I still struggle with it.

“I have been in the Lily Walker Centre for two years but I don’t think I will ever get out of here.”

Community leaders had backed John in his bid to receive adequate housing, with long-time community activist Stella Carrington describing his situation as “very sad”.

Stella, who has sat on tenants’ associations in the north-west of Dundee, said: “There aren’t enough bungalows and other specialist houses for people with special needs. We are in need of hundreds more.”